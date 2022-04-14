| Ghmc Worker Run Over By Car In Banjara Hills

GHMC worker run over by car in Banjara Hills

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:52 AM, Thu - 14 April 22

Hyderabad: A GHMC worker died in a road accident at Banjara Hills early on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim Kiran, was watering the plants on the road median at Banjara Hills when a car hit him. He died on the spot.

The police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy. A case was registered and the vehicle was seized. The car driver reportedly escaped from the spot.

