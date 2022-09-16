65% Hyderabadis hesitate to ask for consent in relationship: Tinder survey

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:10 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: A recent survey by dating app Tinder has revealed that the majority of young adults in Hyderabad are ignorant about the importance of taking the consent of their partner with whom they are in a relationship.

To promote the importance of taking consent and discourage taking unilateral decisions, Tinder has relaunched its ‘Let’s Talk Consent’ initiative for safe dating.

Amongst those surveyed in Hyderabad, more than 65 per cent of young adults are hesitant to give consent, ask for it, and to withdraw consent when dating someone. When asked about situations when their consent was violated, 65 per cent of young Hyderabadis chose not to speak to their date or partner about it and turned to a friend and looked for resources online, illustrating the need for continuous dialogue on this subject.

66 per cent of these young Hyderabadis believe that consent should be discussed more openly with partners

Sneham, Tinder Member from Hyderabad says, “I think young adults in Hyderabad today know what they like and what would put them off, but actually saying it in an intimate moment can be hard. I believe one doesn’t want to come across as too uptight or serious. I cannot remember a single romantic classic where the protagonists explicitly asked if they could kiss or even hold hands for that matter. If it wasn’t for my friends and the community groups I am part of, I wouldn’t have understood that I can talk about consent without fearing it will kill the mood!”

Following last year’s film on Consent, Closure, which was made available across platforms, Tinder’s latest short film “We Need To Talk,” directed by Sonam Nair and conceptualized in collaboration with The Script Room, showcases the importance of enabling conversations on consent. This year’s film can be seen across Tinder’s Instagram, YouTube, and Voot.