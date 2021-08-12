Gitanjali Devashray: Enthralling audience with the joy of rhythm

The participation in the event Mudra- the joy of rhythm was extremely enthusiastic with over 30 contestants taking part at different levels and in three categories.

Gitanjali Devashray organsied a classical dance competition, Mudra, for the primary classes recently. Students from classes I to VI took part in the contest.

The young dancers were judged on their skill, expression and overall presentation. To adjudicate this event the school invited Bharatanatyam dancer and dance teacher Rama Devi Nalla, founder of Sri Vari Padalu.

The event was an attempt to inculcate varied aspects of our country’s rich and distinctive culture among our students and youngsters, the school said adding that Indian Classical dancing is about much more than having fun; it is an art, religion, history, and tradition’. This was the takeaway from this prodigious event.

