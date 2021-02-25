Gitanjali Devashray: Kids flaunt their reading skills at competition

The students enthralled the listeners with flawless reading while also displaying their skills at perfect pronunciation, proper intonation and voice modulation.

Published: 5:52 pm

A reading competition ‘Avid Readers’ was organised by Gitanjali Devashray for the class I and II students recently. Reading helps build language skills on many levels. It also helps children feel more positive and confident, the school said.

In this competition, the students lent their voice to a wide range of short stories from the classic fairy tales, panchatantra to the Jataka Tales.

The students enthralled the listeners with flawless reading while also displaying their skills at perfect pronunciation, proper intonation and voice modulation. Confidence level These time-tested attributes of good reading that the children effortlessly showcased enhanced the beauty of the competition.

The confidence level of the tiny tots was laudable, the school added. The connect with physical books was also an attempt by the school to ensure children got to enjoy reading in the conventional sense without the interface or help of the digital medium.

