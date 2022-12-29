Hyderabad Book Fair: Buy any book at flat Rs 50 from Peacock Classics

Most of the books available in the stall are translated from English, Sanskrit, Hindi, and French languages.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:21 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based book publisher, Peacock Classics has set up a book stall at the ongoing 35th Hyderabad Book Fair. From children’s books to philosophy, ‘Panchatantra’ to Plato’s works, and science to biographies, the books cover a wide spectrum of subjects.

Most of the books available in the stall are translated from English, Sanskrit, Hindi, and French languages.

“We have set up this stall to make books written in other languages easily available to Telugu-speaking people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” said AP Chakravarthy, a volunteer at the stall.

So far, the book publisher has sold over 600 books and they are expecting the number to reach close to 1,000 books by the end of the fair.

“The Majority of the books are sold for flat Rs 50. However, some books are available in different volumes due to the extensive nature of the material, and the cost of such books varies depending on the number of volumes,” Chakravarthy added.

Bibliophiles can head to stall number 193 to grab their favourite books and also interact with the volunteer to gather more information about publications. The book fair inaugurated on December 22, at NTR Stadium, will go on till January 1, 2023.