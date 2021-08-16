Gitanjali School celebrates 75th Independence Day of India

Tri-colour snacks and artwork related to the occasion were other highlights of the day.

By | Published: 6:42 pm

Patriotic feelings pervaded the pre-primary classrooms of Gitanjali School, Begumpet when the 75th Independence Day of India was celebrated through a host of activities.

In their endeavour to instil national pride in young minds, teachers narrated stories about freedom fighters. The children paid their tribute by dressing up as and recollecting famous words of the leaders of the freedom struggle.

An adorable Rani Lakshmi Bai roared “Meri Jhansi mein nahi doongi” while an endearing Gandhiji incited people to conquer their enemies with love. Many other patriots and heroes of the armed forces were remembered with gratitude.

Tri-colour snacks and artwork related to the occasion were other highlights of the day. Patriotic songs sung in the classrooms added to the nationalist fervour.

