Give preference to Persons with disabilities in jobs, govt schemes: Nizamabad Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Nizamabad: Collector C Narayana Reddy has directed officials to give preference to persons with disabilities in recruitment and welfare scheme benefits. He also asked them to provide double bedroom houses and Dalit Bandhu Scheme benefits to deserving persons with disabilities.

The collector, who held a video conference here on Wednesday, stated that the officials should ensure that persons with disabilities get opportunity in job placements and welfare schemes by following their quota in accordance with the rules laid down by the government.

He stated that persons with disabilities should be treated as equals and provided fair opportunities in employment.

The collector directed officials to enrol all the eligible persons with disabilities in the electoral list.