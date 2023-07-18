GJEPC: India’s gems & jewellery exports may fall 10-15 pc this fiscal

By PTI Published Date - 01:54 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Representational image.

New Delhi: India’s gems and jewellery exports are likely to decline by 10 to 15 per cent in the current financial year on account of slowing demand in key markets like the US and China, GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah has said.

The gems and jewellery exports grew 2.48 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,00,462.52 crore (over USD 36 billion) in FY23, according to the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Addressing the media, on the sidelines of an event here on Monday evening, the GJEPC Chairman informed that the Commerce Ministry has given a target of USD 42 billion for the gems and jewellery segment exports in 2023-24.

“For gems and jewellery, the major contributing market is the US and China, the demand is slowing there. Rising interest cost, inflation, all these concerns and consumers’ confidence is also going down,” Shah said.

Going ahead, “we expect that overall we should see a 10 to 15 per cent decline in the gems and jewellery exports,” he said on GJEPC estimates for the current fiscal ending March.

Diamonds constitute more than 55 per cent of the overall gems and jewellery export basket, Shah informed.

The exports target (for the current fiscal) is USD 42 billion which was given by the Ministry of Commerce, he added.