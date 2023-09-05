Global safety equipment maker NAFFCO to invest Rs.700 crore in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Dubai-based NAFFCO Group, which is the world’s leading producer and supplier of life safety solutions, will be investing Rs.700 crore in Telangana for setting up a manufacturing plant.

This apart, the company will also join hands with the National Academy of Construction, Hyderabad to establish a Fire Safety Training Academy.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday shared the details on social media: “Kicking off our Dubai visit with exciting news. NAFFCO, a global leader in fire safety equipment with operations in 100 plus countries, is investing Rs.700 crore to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Telangana…”

“Additionally, they will also collaborate with the National Academy of Construction, Hyderabad to establish a Fire Safety Training Academy…” the Minister said on X (formerly Twitter).

