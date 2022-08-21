GMR Tennis Tournament: Karthik, Tanya clinch titles

Hyderabad: Karthik and Tanya clinched the Under-10 and Under-12 mixed tennis titles respectively in the GMR Tennis Tournament held at the GMR Tennis Academy, Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad on Sunday.
Karthik defeated Priya 2-0 in the final while Tanya crushed Rishikesh 2-0 in the summit clash to emerge champions.
Results:
Final: U-10 Mixed: Karthik bt Priya 2-0; U-12 Mixed: Tanya bt Rishikesh 2-0;
U-14: Winner: Tavish, Runner-up: Bodige Smruthi Goud;
U-16: Winner: Noor, Runner-up Aashritha;
Men’s Doubles: Winners: Srinivas/Aadi, Runners-up: Sanjay/Harish.