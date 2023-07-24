GO 14, 60: HMWSSB outsourcing, contract employees thank CM KCR, KTR

HMWSSB contract and outsourcing employees thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for signing the implementation of GO Ms 14 and 60

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

HMWSSB contract and outsourcing employees thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for signing the implementation of GO Ms 14 and 60

Hyderabad: The HMWSSB contract and outsourcing employees thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for signing the implementation of GO Ms 14 and 60.

As a sign of gratitude, the employees showered milk over the portraits of the Chief Minister and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao at the HMWSSB Head Office on Monday. Later, a rally was taken out from Secretariat and a cake was cut as part of celebrating the MAUD Minister’s birthday.

Also Read Telangana govt okays major health care projects in three districts