GO 14, 60: HMWSSB outsourcing, contract employees thank CM KCR, KTR

Hyderabad: The HMWSSB contract and outsourcing employees thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for signing the implementation of GO Ms 14 and 60.
As a sign of gratitude, the employees showered milk over the portraits of the Chief Minister and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao at the HMWSSB Head Office on Monday. Later, a rally was taken out from Secretariat and a cake was cut as part of celebrating the MAUD Minister’s birthday.