Go First Airlines extended flight cancellations till May 12

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:10 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: Go First Airlines has extended the flight cancellation to May 12 from May 8. The Go First official released the official statement by apologising to passengers for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation. The airlines are also not taking new bookings until May 22, which is extended from May 15.

They stated that the full refund will be credited to the passengers bank accounts in the original mode of payment shortly.

The airlines have also filed a petition with the National Company Law Tribunal, asking for the initiation of voluntary insolvency resolution operations.

Go First is experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the US-based Pratt and Whitney (P&W) jet engine manufacturer’s refusal to deliver engines, which necessitated the grounding of more than 50 aircraft.