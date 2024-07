Godavari crosses third warning level at Bhadrachalam

The water level crossed the 53 feet mark at 4.16 pm and at 5 pm the water level was 53.20 feet with a discharge of 14.36 lakh cusecs.

Published Date - 27 July 2024

Kothagudem: Officials issued a third warning as river Godavari crossed the third warning level at Bhadrachalam in the district on Saturday.

The water level crossed the 53 feet mark at 4.16 pm and at 5 pm the water level was 53.20 feet with a discharge of 14.36 lakh cusecs. As forecast indicates further rise the district administration was on alert.

