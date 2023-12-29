Goldsikka launches Gold ATM Version-2 at Ameerpet Metro Station

The machine introduces a hybrid model and the innovative approach caters to the different preferences of consumers, providing them with a convenient and efficient means of buying gold.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Goldsikka introduced the second version of the Real-Time Gold ATM, ‘Gold ATM Version-2’ at the Ameerpet Metro Station for the use of Metro travellers on Friday.

The machine introduces a hybrid model and the innovative approach caters to the different preferences of consumers, providing them with a convenient and efficient means of buying gold. Unlike the first machine, the Gold ATM Version-2 expands its offerings beyond gold alone and buyers now have the option of acquiring both gold and silver coins.

“We launched the first machine last year at Begumpet, and this new version of the ATM will dispense Gold coins from 0.5 grams, 1 gram, 2grams, 5 grams, 10 grams, and 20 grams and Silver from 10 grams, 20 grams, 50 grams, and 100 grams,” said Sy Taruj, CEO of Goldsikka.

In addition to debit cards and credit cards, commuters can now make purchases using UPI. “Another feature that has been added to this machine is the screening of the live prices directly from the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA),” said Phani Pratap, CGO of Goldsikka.

The company plans to extend its footprint with installations in multiple airports, starting with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and Mangalore Airports. Goldsikka has already received 3000 orders for the machine from national and international markets, including countries like Russia, Turkmenia, USA, and others.