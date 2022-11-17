Golfers’ Guild make it to semis of National Amateur Golf League

(Canam Raptors team that defeated Dabang Daredevils 4-1, on Thursday) Golfers’ Guild from Delhi NCR crushed Bengaluru’s Mighty Eagles 5-0 to enter the semifinals of National Amateur Golf League

Hyderabad: Golfers’ Guild from Delhi NCR crushed Bengaluru’s Mighty Eagles 5-0 to enter the semifinals of the second edition of the National Amateur Golf League held at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club, Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Delhi team will face the Team Mysa who lost to Sreenidhi Thunderbolts 2-3 score but made the cut after a strong show on Wednesday. Sreenidhi Thunderbolts made an early exit after losing two of their three matches 1-4 after starting the week as one of the favourites.

The other semifinal tie will be between Lucknow’s Dabang Daredevils who made the cut by half a point after Chandigarh’s Canam Raptors defeated them 4-1. Kolkata’s Nanofix entered the last four by defeating the Chennai Hustlers 3-2. Their perfect record makes them one of the favourites in the semifinals clash.

Semifinal line up: Golfers’ Guild vs Team Mysa; Dabang Daredevils vs Nanofix;

Results: Canam Raptors bt Dabang Daredevils 4-1; Sreenidhi Thunderbolts bt Team Mysa 3-2; Nanofix bt Chennai Hustlers 3-2; Golfers’ Guild bt Mighty Eagles 5-0.