Good conversation, says Musk about chat with Apple CEO Tim Cook

Musk tweeted a video of the Apple headquarters and wrote, “Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ.”911999

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:41 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: Just a few days ago, Elon Musk was accusing Apple of pulling out the ads on the platform and removing the app from their App Store among other things. Yesterday, everything was merry between the two companies and how.

Musk tweeted a video of the Apple headquarters and wrote, “Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ.”

In a follow-up tweet, he attempted to clear the air about the ongoing tensions between the companies. “Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

Yes, this happened days after Musk bombarded Twitterati with some hard-hitting accusations against Tim Cook and Apple.

Retweeting a statistic, Musk said that Apple takes a secret 30% tax on everything one buys through their App Store.

He also held a poll with the question, “Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers.” And 84.7 per cent of people replied with ‘Yes’, to which Musk tweeted, “The people have spoken …”

As the users watched the drama unfold and conclude with both the tech giants having a nice talk by the pond, they asked, “So, you lied?”

Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022