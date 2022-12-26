Good news for travellers! 2023 offers 15 long weekends

The year could officially be the year of travel with over 15 long weekends.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hyderabad: The year 2022 is coming to an end and if you are someone who loves to travel, then 2023 brings some good news. The year could officially be the year of travel with over 15 long weekends.

Below is the list of long weekends in 2023:

December 31: New Year’s Eve (Saturday)

January 1: New Year (Sunday)

If you can take a day off on Friday, you can plan a holiday for three days.

January 14: Bhogi (Saturday)

January 15: Pongal (Sunday)

You may take off on January 13 or even January 16 to take a long vacation.

January 26: Republic Day (Thursday)

January 28 (Saturday)

January 29 (Sunday)

You may take a leave on January 27 to enjoy a four-day vacation.

February 2023:

February 18: Mahashivratri (Saturday)

February 19 (Sunday)

You may take an off on February 17 to plan a short vacation.

March 2023:

March 7: Holi (Tuesday)

March 11 (Saturday)

March 12 (Sunday)

You can plan leave on March 8, 9, and 10 for a six-day holiday.

April 2023:

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday (Wednesday)

April 7: Good Friday (Friday)

April 8 (Saturday)

April 9 (Sunday)

You only need to take a day off on April 6 for a five-day long vacation.

June and July 2023:

June 29: Eid-ul-Azha (Thursday)

July 1 (Saturday)

July 2 (Sunday)

Plan your leave on June 30 to get a four-day holiday.

August 2023:

August 12 (Saturday)

August 13 (Sunday)

August 15: Independence Day (Tuesday)

Take your leave on August 14 and enjoy the four-day vacation.

September 2023:

September 7: Sri Krishna Ashtami (Thursday)

September 9 (Saturday)

September 10 (Sunday)

If you take a leave on September 8, you can go on a four-day long vacation.

September 16 (Saturday)

September 17 (Sunday)

September 18: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

By taking an off on September 19, you can go on a four-day vacation.

September 28: Milad-Un-Nabi (Thursday)

September 30 (Saturday)

October 1 (Sunday)

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi (Monday)

By taking an off on September 29, you can go on a five-day vacation.

October 2023:

October 14: Bathukamma (Saturday)

October 15: Sunday

By taking an off on October 16, you can go on a three-day holiday.

October 21 (Saturday)

October 22 (Sunday)

October 24: Dasara (Tuesday)

October 25: Following day of Dasara (Wednesday)

If you take a leave on October 23, you can plan a five-day vacation.

November 2023:

November 11 (Saturday)

November 12: Diwali (Sunday)

If you take a leave on November 10, you can plan a short trip.

November 25 (Saturday)

November 26 (Sunday)

November 27: Kartika Purnima/Guru Nanak’s birthday (Monday)

December 2023:

December 23 (Saturday)

December 24 (Sunday)

December 25: Christmas (Monday)