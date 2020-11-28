Google offers UK’s top nostalgic films for free on Pixel 5G

People can download classic films, such as ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ or ‘Monty Python’s Life of Brian,’ all from a unique Google Map in the holiday season.

London: Google has allowed access to the top nostalgic films in the UK which can be downloaded for free till December 10 especially on the new Pixel 5G.

“Transport yourself to a world of nostalgia by searching the map for symbols that represent the films in relevant locations. If you find one, you’ll receive a code to rediscover and enjoy the movie in Google Play,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Anyone can take part, regardless of what type of phone they have.

But if you do happen to own a new Pixel 5G-enabled device, you’ll be able to start your viewing party in a matter of seconds.

Currently, 5G is one of the fastest ways to download a movie on any device.

“Both Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a with 5G enable you to download a film in seconds,” Google said.