Google to upgrade Nest smart home device to Fuchsia OS

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:40 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

San Francisco: Tech giant Google is reportedly planning to upgrade its Nest speakers to “Fuchsia” which may launch next year.

“Fuchsia” is an operating system which is developed by Google. Fuchsia is based on a unique kernel called Zircon, in contrast to Google’s Linux-based operating systems like Chrome OS and Android.

As reported by 9to5Google, a new prototype device called “Clover” has emerged this week which is set to run on the Amlogic A113L chip that appears to be a sign of a new Nest speaker in the works.

It is speculated that it could be a third-generation Nest Mini, but there’s also a possibility that it could be a new Chromecast Audio.

In contrast to every other Google prototype written in Fuchsia code, support for Clover is not being created by Google.

Instead, a team of Amlogic developers has contributed the Fuchsia code for this likely Nest speaker.

Moreover, it is anticipated that “Clover” is not the only device that Amlogic (a semiconductor company) has added to the Fuchsia code in the past few months.

Built on the same Amlogic A113X2 SoC, a new Fuchsia prototype with the codename “Buckeye” seems to have been developed entirely in private then “moved” to public Fuchsia code, the report added.

Amlogic developers have been working on Fuchsia support for the A113X2 or “A5” processor since May.

There isn’t much information publicly accessible on this chip, however, one listing says that it is an audio-focused SoC with improved machine learning features, similar to the Synaptics AudioSmart line seen in recent Nest speakers.

At the moment, there is no indication that Buckeye will be made by Google. Instead, it seems to be solely an Amlogic product, according to the report.