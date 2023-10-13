Google’s AI-powered Search gets image creation tool

With this generative AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE), users will now be able to create images right from the search engine by entering text prompts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Google

Hyderabad: Google is bringing a new generative AI feature in Search, which was launched by its competitor Microsoft in March. The new feature will enable users to create images in Google‘s search engine.

Google says that when a user searches for a query – for example, “draw a picture of a Capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast,” the SGE will generate four images as per the given prompt.

SGE will also let users edit the description to customize the image according to their liking. For those experimenting , there is an option to create AI-generated images directly in Google images.

The image generation feature is currently available only in English in the US, to people who opted into the SGE experiment and those who are 18 years or older.

Another tool called the ‘About this image’ will help people assess the context of the AI-generated images.

On the safety front, Google said that every image generated through SGE will have metadata labelling and watermarks on it to indicate that the image was generated by AI.