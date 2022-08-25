Government announces mobile games based on India’s freedom struggle

Published Date - 05:28 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur launched Azadi Quest, a series of online educational mobile games developed in collaboration with gaming company Zynga India to commemorate the country’s freedom struggle.

The Azadi Quest games can be accessed on Android and iOS devices in English, and Hindi and will be available across the world from September.

“These games are an effort to tap into the huge market of online gamers and to educate them through games. Various arms of the government of India have collected information about unsung freedom fighters from different corners of the country. Azadi Quest is an effort to make the learning of this knowledge engaging and interactive,” Thakur said in a statement.

The information in these apps has been curated by the Publications Division and Indian Council of Historical Research and will reportedly become an easily accessible source of authentic information on our freedom struggle.

According to Kishore Kichli, country head of Zynga India, this initiative is designed to engage players of all ages while harnessing the power of interactive entertainment as a teaching experience about this important era.