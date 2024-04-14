Mission Bhagiratha officials deny shortage of water; bore water for emergency situations

The Mission Bhagiratha department reassured that the State currently has an ample water supply, effectively meeting the required demand through Mission Bhagiratha.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 05:31 PM

Hyderabad: The Mission Bhagiratha department has said that there was no shortage of water at present in the State and that the required quantity was being supplied through Mission Bhagiratha. The present water storage was sufficient to cater to the drinking water needs this summer, it said, also stating that bore water would be used as an alternate source in emergency situations during breakdown or interruption of Mission Bhagiratha water supply system.

Responding to a news report “Mission Bhagiratha purpose defeated” published in these columns, the department said the required quantity of water being was being supplied through Mission Bhagiratha and that in view of the prevailing heat wave conditions, as a precautionary measure, local sources and pump sets were revived and brought into working condition.

Also Read Department fails to meet pumpsets repair deadline

“The required levels of water for drinking water purpose are maintained in the storage reservoirs of Krishna and Godavari reservoirs daily in coordination with the Irrigation Department. There is no shortage of water at present in the State and, the present water storage is sufficient to cater to the drinking water needs of this summer,” it said in a statement.

“In view of the prevailing heat wave, as a precautionary measure, the local sources and pump sets are revived and brought into working condition. The bore water will be used as an alternate source in emergency situations such as breakdown or interruption of Mission Bhagiratha water supply system due to leakage, repairs, maintenance shutdowns, power fluctuations, tampering, etc.

Further, any interruption in Mission Bhagiratha water supply is attended immediately and supply is restored within 12 hours. During the breakdown period, the local sources are used to cater the need for drinking water in the villages. To monitor the quality of water, tests are being conducted daily in the 186 laboratories spread over the entire state of Telangana. Further, to monitor the water quality on daily basis around 12877 chlorine test kits were procured and distributed to the Gram Panchayats to test the water quality at site,” it said.

“There are 23839 rural habitations in the State of Telangana which are provided with treated surface water of 2194 MLD @ 100 LPCD. Another 136 habitations which are islolated and located in remote forest areas are provided with ground water. It is to be noted that this year, drinking water supply through Mission Bhagiratha is increased by about 15% when compared to the last year’s supply of 1889 MLD. To monitor the daily drinking water supply status, village level log sheets are maintained which are signed by both Gram Panchayat and Mission Bhagiratha Officers,” it added.