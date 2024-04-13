Department fails to meet pumpsets repair deadline

About 4,000 pump sets are used under Mission Bhagiratha and of these, officials identified 120 that needed repairs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Mission Bhagiratha Department lagged behind in ensuring that pump sets were repaired by Friday as directed by the government.

As on Friday, the deadline set by the government, 85 pump sets have been repaired and the balance are likely to be repaired in a couple of days.

Similarly, pipeline leakages and valves have to be fixed within 12 hours from the incident.

The operation and maintenance agencies have been strictly directed to ensure the repair works are completed within 12 hours.