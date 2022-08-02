Government is striving for welfare of poor: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy hands over a cheque of Shadi Mubarak to a beneficiary in Nirmal on Tuesday.

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the government was striving for welfare of the poor. He handed over cheques to 427 beneficiaries of Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak belonging to different mandals, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy stated that the State implemented many innovative schemes and was working for the welfare of the financially weak and downtrodden communities. He cited Asara pensions, Raithu Bandhu, Kalyana Laxmi and KCR Kits. He stated that the parents of poorer strata who were struggling to perform the wedding of their daughters were now relieved with the advent of the initiative.

The minister said that the government was bringing a huge relief to communities of Backward Class, SC, STs by extending financial aid of Rs 1,00,116 under the scheme. He informed that Rs 35 crore was paid to the beneficiaries in Nirmal Assembly constituency so far. He added that cheques worth Rs 4.27 were given away in a single day.

Indrakaran Reddy handed over cheques to 127 beneficiaries of Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) too. He, later, participated in Nagula Panchami festival at Ambedkar Chowrasta in the town. He performed special prayers and conveyed greetings of the occasion to the public.