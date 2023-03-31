Hyderabad: Government junior college lecturer suspended from services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: A government junior college lecturer has been suspended from the services over misconduct and misbehavior with the principal.

The Commissioner of Intermediate Education, Navin Mittal in an order on Friday placed A Upender, zoology junior lecturer at Government Junior College, Raidurgam, Ranga Reddy district, for his refusal to take substitution classes allotted to him on December 13, 2022. The lecturer neither attended the classes nor signed substitution register.

When the office subordinate tried to handover an order for the second time to Upender, he tore it into pieces and threw them at the principal’s face and used vulgar language in front of students, according to the order.

“After careful consideration of the available material and having due regard to circumstances of the case are satisfied, it is necessary to place Upendar under suspension with immediate effect pending enquiry,” it added.