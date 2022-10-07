Government warns against new WhatsApp scam

Hyderabad: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is warning citizens of a fake WhatsApp display picture scam that involves a fraudster posing as a high-profile personality using a fake profile picture.

Under the scam, the fraudster uses open-source resources from the internet to find pictures of high-profile personalities and opens a WhatsApp account using a fictitious SIM card or virtual phone number. Then puts a high-profile personality image as a profile picture and sends messages to people who ask for administrative or financial favours. Eventually, they start requesting money transfers or purchasing online gift cards.

The government released an advisory stating not to reply to such messages. “Don’t transfer money or purchase gift cards from unknown persons. Don’t share banking details like a credit card, debit card, OTP, CVV number, or passwords on WhatsApp. Don’t install any unknown applications from untrusted sources. Don’t click on the suspicious link and secure your WhatsApp account by enabling two-factor verification,” it added.

In case a fraudster approaches you, immediately report it to local cyber crime police or lodge a complaint on the national cybercrime portal https://cybercrime.gov.in/.