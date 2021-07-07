Governor Bandaru Dattatreya shifted to Haryana

The government also named three other senior BJP leaders Hari Babu Kambhampati (Mizoram), Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel (Madhya Pradesh) and Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar (Himachal Pradesh) for the gubernatorial posts.

By | Published: 12:27 am

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has been shifted to Haryana while Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed Governor of Karnataka. The government also named three other senior BJP leaders Hari Babu Kambhampati (Mizoram), Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel (Madhya Pradesh) and Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar (Himachal Pradesh) for the gubernatorial posts.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhawan communique, 73-year-old Gehlot, who held portfolio of Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, will replace Vajubhai Vala, who has been the Governor of the southern State since 2014.

Hari Babu, former Visakhapatnam MP, is a national executive member of the BJP. An RSS member who moved to BJP in 1989, 67-year-old Arlekar, a former speaker of the Goa assembly, will take over in Himachal Pradesh from Bandaru Dattatreya. P S Sreedharan Pillai, has been shifted to Goa for remaining part of his tenure.

Five-time MLA, 77-year-old Patel, who has studied up to class nine only, has been appointed as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, a post which was held additionally by Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel.

Among the reshuffles undertaken by the government, Satyadev Narayan Arya, Governor of Haryana is transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura, the statement said.

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand, succeeding Droupadi Murmu, according to the communique.

These appointments will be in effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, it said.