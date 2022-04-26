Governor credits PM for Telangana-funded Nagarkurnool med college

Published Date - 12:29 AM, Tue - 26 April 22

File Photo: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: In yet another blatant attempt to stake claim for development for which the union government has no role at all, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan made a vain bid to give credit to the Centre for an initiative that is completely funded and taken up by the Telangana government.

The Governor, on Monday, in a tweet credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting up of medical college in Nagarkurnool, while the fact remained that the Centre was in no way connected to either funding or taking up the works of the Nagarkurnool Medical College.

“Telangana started getting New Medical Colleges as per the vision of Prime Minister of India. One Medical college in each District. This is First among the new medical colleges which I mentioned,” the Governor tweeted.

The blatant lie attracted severe criticism from netizens. Replying to the Governor, Dr Naresh Gadagani, tweeted “Respected madam, these colleges are completely funded by state Government of Telangana. Out of 157 medical colleges by Central Govt.. Not even single college allotted to Telangana in Phase 1.”

Respected madam, these colleges are completely funded by state Government of Telangana. Out of 157 medical colleges by Central Govt.. not even single college allotted to Telangana in Phase 1. — Dr. Naresh Gadagani (@2k5naresh) April 25, 2022

In March, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced the setting up of one medical college in each district with State funds in the 2022 financial year budget presented. A month later, the Prime Minister declared a new medical colleges scheme under which the Central government sanctioned 157 medical colleges to different States, but not a single college was approved for Telangana.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao too highlighted the issue several times. Interestingly, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy too tweeted another falsehood which evoked severe criticism. He maintained that Telangana got nine medical colleges of the 90 sanctioned by the Prime Minister. But when Twitterati exposed Kishan regarding the same, the latter remained mum.

Someone please tell BJP Governor garu,

సొమ్ము ఒకరిది సోకు ఒకరిది..

Government of India hasn’t funded a single medical college, the Govt of Telangana has initiated Nagarkurnool and other medical colleges with State Revenue …

Madam governor is in a haste to give credits to BJP pic.twitter.com/vi5mHEDDdT — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) April 25, 2022



“Someone please tell BJP Governor garu, Government of India hasn’t funded a single medical college, the Govt of Telangana has initiated Nagarkurnool and other medical colleges with State Revenue. Madam governor is in a haste to give credits to BJP,” tweeted Krishank. But now the Governor, who claims to be ‘impartial and neutral’ seems to have taken up the task of giving credit to the BJP where there is none.

