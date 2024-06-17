Congress MLA lands in soup over Bakrid post on social media

However, in the image shared by the Bhongir MLA, there was a picture of a mosque along with that which many construed to be that of a cow. Taking a serious objection over the Congress MLA’s post, BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh released a video message and said it was a black day for Gau Rakshaks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 08:44 PM

Hyderabad: Congress MLA from Bhongir Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy landed in soup over his Bakrid wish post on social media. After people raised objections, the MLA later released a video admitting the mistake and sought an apology. On Monday, the Bhongir MLA reportedly posted a wish on X saying “Happy Bakrid. Eid Al Adha greetings to all Muslims..”.

However, in the image shared by the Bhongir MLA, there was a picture of a mosque along with that which many construed to be that of a cow. Taking a serious objection over the Congress MLA’s post, BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh released a video message and said it was a black day for Gau Rakshaks.

“The Bhongir MLA while extending Bakrid greetings posted a message with an image of cow.

This is not the first instance when the Congress has resorted to hurting the sentiments of people,” he said, appealing to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to direct the Bhongir MLA to immediately delete the post.

After many people raised objections over the picture used in the post, the Bhongir MLA realized the mistake and changed the image. In the fresh post, Anil Kumar shared an image of only a mosque.

Later in the evening, Anil Kumar released a video seeking apologies. He also said on X: “At times, there are certain fake / wrong posts by some individuals on social media platforms and I urge individuals, who are trying to exploit an unintentional human error by a social media agency for pretty political gains to think in the larger interest of people, society and country and not to spread hatred…”