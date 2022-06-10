Governor Tamilisai holds Mahila Darbar, political parties term it as politically motivated

Published Date - 09:48 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan once again courted controversy on Friday when she held a ‘Mahila Darbar’ at the Raj Bhavan purportedly to interact with women, receive their grievances and suggestions and forward them to the State government for redress. Though the programme was meant to “hear the unheard voices of women” as part of the public engagement programme called ‘Praja Darbar,’ the Governor used the occasion to train her guns at her own government in the State, which the ruling TRS termed as a purely politically-motivated move.

Targeting the State government, Tamilisai Soundararajan said she got used to alleged protocol violations and she does not even mind it now. “But the government has to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),” she asserted, and asked the government to respond to requests made on behalf of the people. She alleged that the officials did not respond to her orders for submission of a detailed report on the Jubilee Hills rape case.

“I want to be the bridge between the government and the public. I decided to hold this programme after the gang-rape case. I am concerned about the safety of women and minors,” she said, and sought to clarify that she had no political motives. “Raj Bhavan has all powers and rights to host such interactions,” she maintained.

The Governor, who interacted with the participants, said in Telugu, she “cannot sit and watch when women are in distress.” “I will work relentlessly for empowerment of women in the State. No one can stop me from working for the people. No one has the power to stop me from fighting on behalf of the people. I will support and stand with women like a strong power. Women should be safe and happy in Telangana,” she added.

The Governor’s exercise triggered a backlash from both TRS and Congress that termed the initiative as politically motivated. Legislators from the two parties said Tamilisai Soundararajan has to work within the ambit of the Constitution which restricts the Governor against acting independently and without the guidance of the State Cabinet.

TRS MLA KP Vivekanand, describing the Mahila Darbar as a politically-motivated meeting, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and all TRS leaders had extreme respect and faith in the Constitutional system, but the BJP was trying to make its presence felt by interfering in State affairs through the Governor. He suggested that Tamilisai shed her political ambitions when she is serving as Governor and refrain from crossing the ‘Lakshman Rekha’.

“We are not answerable to the Governor’s Praja Darbar especially when it is politically motivated. We are answerable to the people of the State who voted us to power,” he said, adding that Narendra Modi as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, had lodged a complaint against the then Governor Kamla Beniwal for holding such ‘Praja Darbars’ and urged the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to remove her from the post.

Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy also smelled a political conspiracy behind the Mahila Darbar, stating that it was organised under the direction of the Prime Minister and the BJP national leadership. He stated that the Mahila Darbar will not yield any result and was only meant to politicise issues. “Rather than politicising issues, Tamilisai Soundararajan should initiate action for the alleged protocol violations if she is sincere,” he said, and accused the BJP of making attempts to turn India into a Pakistan-like administration by inciting differences.

