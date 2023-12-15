Governor Tamilisai’s speech marked with criticism of past government

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan’s speech in the Assembly on Friday was marked with quite a few critical statements on the past government.

Stating that the people of Telangana had given a clear verdict to “liberate themselves from the ten years of repression in the recently concluded elections”, she said Telangana was “breathing fresh air of freedom and liberty now”.

“The iron barricades that divided rulers from the people have been dismantled. I feel proud to say that the glass houses and obstacles have been removed and the true people’s governance has begun,” she said, also stating that an inquiry would be ordered into “the irregularities committed and lack of quality and corruption” in the construction of the Medigadda and Annaram Barrages of the Kaleshwaram Project.

The Governor also said power utilities in the State were in a “deep financial crisis with a staggering debt of Rs.81,516 crore.

“They have incurred losses of Rs.50,275 crore. Similarly, the Civil Supplies Corporation has Rs.56,000 crore as debt and Rs.11,000 crore as losses,” she said, adding that there was no fiscal discipline or financial prudency.

Continuing in the same vein, Soundararajan said in the last nine and a half years, “all the institutions have been destroyed”. She also said the previous government made the elected representatives of the local bodies nominal without any power or value.

“It had not paid the bills for the works that they had completed, and putting them to severe debts. We have seen some of these local body representatives committing suicides. We will set the situation right,” she said.