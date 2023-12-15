| Hyderabad Khajaguda Junction To Be Closed For Traffic From Dec 16

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: To facilitate the seamless flow of traffic, the Khajaguda junction will be closed for vehicular traffic starting from December 16.

Cyberabad Traffic Police said effective traffic diversions have been planned to mitigate potential traffic congestion. Accordingly, vehicles from Nanakramguda Rotary towards Whisper Valley junction take diversion at Bio-Diversity junction and Pakwaan eatery to proceed to Whisper Valley junction.

Likewise, vehicles from Shaikpet flyover towards Film Nagar should take diversion at Pakwaan and proceed towards Whisper Valley junction.

Similarly, vehicles from Bio-Diversity junction towards Manikonda should take diversion at Pochamma temple under Shaikpet flyover and proceed towards Manikonda.

The Traffic police requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconvenience and cooperate.