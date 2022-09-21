Hanamkonda: Vinod Kumar expresses concern over crime against children

Hanamkonda Dist Collector Rajiv Gandhi addresses the Child Adalat programme on Wednesday.

Hanamkonda: State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar has expressed concern over crimes against children, and stressed for teaching human values to the children in the early stages of their lives.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Child Adalat Bench organised by the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) at the district collector’s office here on Wednesday, Vinod Kumar said heart-wrenching incidents were happening only in the human race and such incidents should not be repeated.

“Vigilance on sexual offenses is needed and the POCSO Act should be implemented efffectively for the child protection, besides implementing the Child Rights,” he said, and added that the Child Rights Protection Commission had taken a great decision to establish the Child Adalt Benches to safeguard children, setting an example for others in the country.

TSCPCR Chairperson Joginapally Srinivasa Rao that the Child Adalat bench had been set up to find out what kind of problems the children were facing and finding solutions for them.

District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said that the setting up of the Child Adalat in the district for the solution of children’s problems was a good sign. “With the coordination of the district officials, we have reached the people for the success of the programme with a week-long activity,” he added.

Additional Collector G Sandhya Rani, Telangana State Child Rights Protection Commission members A Shobha Rani, Ch Raga Jyoti, A Devaiah, Aparna, Anjan Rao, District Welfare Officer M. Sabita, RJD Jhansi Lakshmi Bai, Child Welfare Committee members Dr P Sudhakar, S Rajendra Prasad, P Hymavathi, District Child Protection Officer P Santosh Kumar, Protection Officer S Praveen Kumar, Mounika, Satish Kumar, Md Iqbal Pasha and others attended the programme.