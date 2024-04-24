Government Junior Colleges grapple with low pass rates in Intermediate exams

Another startling revelation that has come to fore is that only 25.38 per cent out of 2,325 students of GJCs in Kamareddy district passed the second year examinations.

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 24 April 2024, 08:26 PM

Hyderabad: The Government Junior Colleges (GJCs) have put up an abysmal show in the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) results with more than 50 per cent of students failing to clear second-year exams.

As many as 77,022 second-year students from 410 government junior colleges appeared for the general and vocational stream examinations and 37,842 (49.13 per cent) passed. In fact, the pass percentage has come down from 54 per cent to 49 per cent now.

The first year results in the GJCs are appalling too with 38.21 per cent out of 69,953 students passing the examinations in the general and vocational stream.

Similarly, 44.95 per cent of first year and 45.56 per cent of second year students in the private aided junior colleges passed the examinations.

The government sector residential junior colleges recorded 74.11 percent of passes with Telangana State Residential Junior Colleges achieving the highest pass percentage of 92.53 in the second year exams.

Two TSRJC students B Bhavitha and K Sampath Reddy secured 990 out of 1000 marks in MPC, while P Prabhavitha and T Ashwitha secured 991 and 990 marks respectively in BiPC stream. P Charan, Anna Teja, K Sahitya and J Usha Sree scored 467/470 marks in first year MPC.

Further, a total of 3,44,724 students from private junior colleges appeared and 65.24 per cent passed.