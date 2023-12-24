Govt nominates in-charge ministers for 10 erstwhile districts

Orders were issued to this effect by the Chief Secretary, Shanti Kumari.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:16 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday nominated ten members of the council of Ministers as district-in-charge ministers. Orders were issued to this effect by the Chief Secretary, Shanti Kumari. The district in-charge ministers would review and monitor the implementation of “Praja Palana activities” in the respective districts.

The ministers nominated are N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Karimnagar), Damodar Rajanarasimha (Mahabubnagar), Komatreddy Venkat Reddy (Khammam), Duddilla Sridhar Babu (Ranga Reddy), Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy (Warangal), Ponnam Prabhakar (Hyderabad), Konda Surekha (Medak), D Anasuya Seethakka (Adilabad), Thummala Nageswar Rao (Nalgonda) and Jupally Krishna Rao (Nizamabad).