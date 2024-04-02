BRS wants Govt to procure entire crop, provide Rs 500 bonus

BRS leaders led by district president GV Ramakrishna Rao, former MLA Sunke Ravishankar and others submitted a representation to Collector Pamela Satpathy here on Tuesday, demanding the government to protect the interests of farmers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 07:53 PM

BRS leaders led by district president GV Ramakrishna Rao, former MLA Sunke Ravishankar and others submitted a representation to Collector Pamela Satpathy here on Tuesday, demanding the government to protect the interests of farmers.

Karimnagar: The district unit of the BRS demanded the State government to procure the entire crop produced in the Yasangi season besides providing a bonus of Rs.500 per quintal as promised before the Assembly elections.

BRS leaders led by district president GV Ramakrishna Rao, former MLA Sunke Ravishankar and others submitted a representation to Collector Pamela Satpathy here on Tuesday, demanding the government to protect the interests of farmers.

Also Read Kaleshwaram continues to help: Water released from Mallanna Sagar

Later, speaking to reporters, they wanted the government to instill confidence among the farmers by giving Rs 25,000 compensation to crops that withered due to lack of water and were damaged by unseasonal rains. The government had promised to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh in December itself but did not fulfill its promise. This was the right time to fulfill its promise, they said.

Ravishankar said though adequate water was available in irrigation projects, the State government was not supplying water to standing crops. When former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited Nalgonda, the government immediately released water into the flood flow canal by operating the Gayatri pump house.

How did the water come suddenly, he asked, stating that to blame Chandrashekhar Rao, the government was lying that water was not available in projects. Not a single tank had dried up in the 10 year regime of the BRS. Though the State received adequate rains in the last monsoon, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy was lying that drought occured in the State due to lack of rains.