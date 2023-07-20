Govt prohibits export of non-basmati white rice

By PTI Published Date - 06:20 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

New Delhi: The government on Thursday prohibited export of non-basmati white rice, according to a notification of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT).

“Export policy of non-basmati white rice (semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed)…is amended from free to prohibited,” the DGFT said in a notification.

However, it said that the consignments of this rice will be allowed to be exported under certain conditions such as where loading of this rice on the ship has commenced before this notification.

Export will also be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments, it added.