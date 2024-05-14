Govt to act against menace of stubble burning

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Tuesday made an appeal to farmers to desist from the practice as it had enormous impact on the environment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 08:00 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to take a special drive against the practice of stubble burning which is catching up in a majority of the paddy growing districts including Nalgonda and Suryapet.

In an official release issued here, the Minister said the practice of stubble burning adopted by the paddy farmers was resulting in not only loss of properties but even loss of lives.

Farmers are setting fire to the straw stubble that was left over in the fields after paddy harvest. He directed officials of the Agriculture Department to initiate measures to check the practice.

He sounded a caution to the officials that action would be initiated against them if they failed to stop the practice of stubble burning in their respective areas.