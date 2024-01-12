Govt to constitute committee on reopening Nizam Sugars: Raja Narasimha

The Minister said the reopening of Nizam Sugar Factories would put an end to the woes of the farmers who were taking their harvested sugarcane to other places from Zaheerabad area for crushing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 08:41 PM

Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha is addressing gathering after laying foundation for Sugar factory at Matur in Raikode Mandal of Sangareddy district on Friday.

Sangareddy: Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha said the State government would constitute a committee under the leadership of Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu to reopen Nizam Sugar Factories in the State.

Addressing the farmers after performing the Bhumi Puja for a private sugar factory being set up by Ganga Agro Products Private Limited at Matur in Raikode Mandal on Friday, the Minister said the reopening of Nizam Sugar Factories would put an end to the woes of the farmers who were taking their harvested sugarcane to other places from Zaheerabad area for crushing.

Saying that the closed down Trident Sugar Factory near Zaheerabad had to pay Rs 7.5 crore arrears to farmers from whom it bought sugarcane during the last season, he said farmers of Zaheerabad, who were predominantly cultivating sugarcane, were struggling to sell their produce after Trident closed down. To support sugarcane farmers, the Minister said the State government would provide a drip system at a 90 percent subsidy.

He also asked Ganga Agro Industries to employ locals. The sugar factory, being set up on 12 acres, will start functioning in a year.