Zaheerabad: Anil Kumar participates in door-to-door campaign in Jogipet

He along with former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran went around the town, with Anil interacting with people at a tea stall in between.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 23 April 2024, 05:50 PM

BRS Zaheerabad candiate Gali Anil Kumar is campaiging in Jogipet town on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: BRS Zaheerabad Lok Sabha candidate Gali Anil Kumar campaigned in Jogipet town on Tuesday. He along with former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran went around the town, with Anil interacting with people at a tea stall in between.

He said only the BRS would be the voice for the people of Telangana in New Delhi while the Congress and BJP had their interests in bagging power at Centre. The Congress, which could not keep the promises made during the Assembly election campaign, was making more such promises to just lure voters, he said.

Anil Kumar also interacted with auto drivers and their passengers in the town.