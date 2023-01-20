Govt to convene all-party meeting to initiate action against illegal constructions: Minister

State government is planning to convene an all-party meeting soon and seek suggestions for action against the illegal constructions of all kinds

Hyderabad: The high-level committee constituted by the State government to probe into the illegal constructions in Hyderabad, will meet on January 25, to discuss and take appropriate action.

Further, the State government is planning to convene an all-party meeting soon and seek suggestions for action against the illegal constructions of all kinds.

Speaking to mediapersons at BRS Legislative Party here on Friday, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said all the departments concerned have responded immediately upon receiving information about the fire accident at a private stores in Nallagutta area on Wednesday.

He said due to presence of chemicals, the fire could not be brought under control immediately.

A NIT (National Institute of Technology) team is examining the structural quality and action will be initiated based on the report.

An estimated 25,000 such illegal constructions are in Hyderabad city, the Minister said. “After the reports are submitted, we will convene an all-party meeting and based on the suggestions, the government will initiate necessary action,” he added.

Srinivas Yadav ridiculed the allegations by the BJP leaders including union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy that the State government was regularising the illegal structures for revenue and ignoring the well-being of people. He stated that illegal constructions cannot be removed overnight.

“The BJP leaders are making irresponsible statements for political mileage. The State High Court has issued stay orders on regularisation of buildings after the Telangana State was formed. As a result, no building has been regularised under the BRS regime,” he said.

He reminded that unlike Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders, the BRS never politicised tragic incidents like the bridge collapse on Morbi river in Gujarat which caused death of 180 persons.

He reminded that when migrant workers from Bihar died in an incident in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had personally handed over ex-gratia to the bereaved families.

He stated that while the Telangana government took up development works at an expenditure of Rs 65,000 crore in Hyderabad over last eight years, neither the BJP nor Kishan Reddy gave any funds in this regard.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and MLA Mutha Gopal also were present.