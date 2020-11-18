Govt to distribute Rs 10.4 cr worth shrimp across Telangana

The State government started free distribution of shrimp in 2017-18 to encourage shrimp cultivation and ensure remunerative prices for fishermen community

Hyderabad: Nearly 5 crore shrimp will be released into about 47 reservoirs and 45 tanks across the State commencing from November 24. By spending about Rs 10.4 crore, the State government will distribute the shrimp free of cost to benefit fishermen community.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the State government was ready to provide all necessary support to the fishermen community for their economic and social upliftment. He pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was encouraging the traditional occupations to strengthen the rural economy and also provide lifelihood to those dependent on these occupations. He said the Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs from their respective constituencies will release of shrimp into the water bodies.

The State government started free distribution of shrimp in 2017-18 to encourage shrimp cultivation and ensure remunerative prices for fishermen community. Since then, the State government released about 7.69 crore shrimp into various water bodies at an expenditure of Rs 14 crore over the last three years. This has resulted into prawn production worth Rs 51.5 crore benefiting about 30,000 fishermen families.

