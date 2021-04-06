Govt told to give detailed report on Covid

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge PIL bench, hearing the Covid cases in Telangana, gave 48 hours to the State government to respond with a detailed report on various aspects. A panel of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy took on file the latest report filed by Advocate General BS Prasad. The Chief Justice pointed out that the report was bereft of critical details. On the question of tests being conducted on workers on construction sites, the panel observed that there was eloquent silence. The Chief Justice on the rapid antigen test said, “it was not sufficient and you cannot afford to go slow”. She pointed out that while about 9.63 lakh rapid antigen tests were conducted, for RTPCR tests, it was only 1.48 lakh. She particularly pointed out to densely populated areas such as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Medchal, Karimnagar, Ranga Reddy and Warangal.

The claims as made by the government on the tests, the panel said, was unacceptable. The panel made clear that the new report should include the positive report and the establishment of micro-containment areas and mortality rate. It questioned as to why the government failed to impose restrictions on social gatherings. The panel wanted the government to take special care of orphanages and also inform the court about the readiness of hospitals to tackle to new wave.

Relief for advocate

City advocate V Raghunath obtained orders that he shall not be arrested by the NIA in a case for offences under Arms Act, Andhra Pradesh Public Security Act, Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act. The investigation was kickstarted by the Andhra Pradesh government with a crime registered in Vishakapatnam. Based on a confession by a primary accused, his house in Hyderabad was raided recently, and he was summoned for investigation. Justice R Raghunandhan Rao said the lawyer had himself appeared for the accused in the same case and directed the NIA to file its counter by April 19.

Fee issue

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed parents of the Delhi Public School to pay half the fee on the OASIS site of the school for the academic year 2021. The judge made the order in a writ plea filed by the parents and students of the Delhi Public School, Diamond Point, questioning the action of the school in collecting ‘other fee’. The government, in its order, had directed all schools to collect only the tuition fee. The judge also said that the school, on receipt of such fee, announce the results of such students and promote them to the next class.

