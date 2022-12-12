‘GQ’ honoured Allu Arjun with the title of ‘Leading Man’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: It’s very rare to see global heavyweights go the extra mile for celebrities, especially when they are part of the fabric of international pop culture. However, we can’t help but expect the unexpected when it comes to Stylish Star Allu Arjun.

The pan-India star was recently crowned by ‘GQ’ as the ‘Leading Man’ and made an impact on the highly coveted cover. Interestingly, while the ‘Men of The Year’ awards are traditionally hosted at a grand soiree in Mumbai, the magazine made an exception for the very first time and flew down to Hyderabad to present Arjun his award, which speaks volumes for his stardom and popularity.

‘GQ’ hosted a one of its kind, cozy and a remarkable evening at the exotic Taj Falaknuma Palace to personally award Allu Arjun as the ‘Leading Man’! The humble actor, Allu Arjun was extremely touched by ‘GQ’s personal gesture of making it all the way to the ‘Pushpa’ actor’s home city, Hyderabad, to award him amongst his family and friends. The royal ambience and the beautiful weather added to the charm of the entire soiree.

Unquestionably cinema’s most celebrated leading man, Allu Arjun, made headlines for several reasons. First was the monstrous success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, a film that went on to break box-office records and took the digital world by storm. Such was the craze of Arjun’s character in the film that everything from F&B, firecrackers to religious idols were named and fashioned around ‘Pushpa’.

After making a clean sweep at award ceremonies, including winning ‘Indian of the Year’ for launching a fresh wave of pan-Indian films, Arjun also represented India as the Grand Marshal at the annual Indian Day parade in New York on its 75th Independence Day.

It’s no surprise then that Arjun is on just about everyone’s wish-list and is now all set to reach new heights of stardom as he soon reprises his iconic role in ‘Pushpa 2’.