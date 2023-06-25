Grab a book and head to KBR park for ‘Hyderabad Reads’

Around 50 people are seen taking part in the quiet reading sessions, and the tribe is expected to grow in the coming weeks

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 06:00 AM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: Lush green surroundings, nonchalant visitors, a symphony of rustling leaves and bird songs, and amidst the serene embrace of the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) Park, a weekend tradition of silent reading called ‘Hyderabad Reads’ unfolds for the city’s book enthusiasts.

Every Saturday from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm, bibliophiles gather in the garden area behind the Ganesha statue, bringing along their favourite book and a mat or a bedspread.

Initiated by Hyderabad-based Priyanka Peeramsetty and Sloka Chandra, the quiet reading community was formed in June to encourage just reading. The members can read their books of any genre and language in silence, without any discussion, theme or agenda.

“We always wanted to be part of such communities which are inclusive, safe and welcoming to all. When Cubbon Reads started in Bengaluru, we thought of having such a community in the city and pursued it,” says 23-year-old Sloka, who is also an education counsellor.

Priyanka, a 31-year-old management professional, adds that there is no age limit to participate in the session. She says people can bring any sort of book or Kindle. There is no pressure of having to contribute anything intellectually.

“Most of the people are from the 25-30 years age group. Last time, a six-year-old girl joined the community. It was exciting to see her among us. School and college-going students with their study materials are also welcome,” she says, adding, “I even took my 52-year-old mother to the park. She’s an ardent book lover and enjoys spending time there.”

Around 50 people are seen taking part in the quiet reading sessions, and the tribe is expected to grow in the coming weeks. The organisers also plan to set up these sessions on Sundays and will update the same on their Instagram page, @hyderabadreads.

Anybody interested in taking part in the silent reading sessions can head to KBR Park on Saturdays without any registrations. Don’t forget to take your favourite book along with a comfy mat!