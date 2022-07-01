GradRight launches scholarship for LGBTQIA students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: GradRight, an ed-fintech startup, has announced GradPRIDE, a scholarship for LGBTQIA students for higher education abroad. The startup intends to offer scholarships worth Rs.2 lakh for higher education in the world’s top 500 universities.

Selection of candidates for the scholarship would be based on their academic records. Each application would be reviewed by the financial institutes registered with GradRight, according to a press release.

Students can apply for the scholarship on website https://www.gradright.com/ latest by July 31.