Hyderabad: ShiftED 2023 conclave to be held at JRC Conventions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Hyderabad: Planning to pursue higher education from the US universities or looking for education loan providers to fund your education abroad? Then head to ShiftED 2023 conclave scheduled for Sunday at JRC Conventions and Trade Fairs at Jubilee Hills.

The GradRight, a Hyderabad-based Ed-FinTech company, is bringing together prospective students, 16 prominent universities and education loan providers on a single platform to aid students make right choices of college and financing options.

Over 30 deans and admission directors of universities including Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania, and City University of New York will take part in the day-long event for which there is no entry fee but registration is a must.

The event will provide an opportunity for prospective students to interact with participating universities alumni and current students. Eleven panel discussions including Women in STEM have been scheduled in the event. Students can look forward to loan offers from education loan providers such as MPOWER, HDFC Credila, and ICICI that are taking part in the event.

“ShiftED is a showcase of our proposition for students, universities and financing institutions and marks the start of a movement that has the potential to shape the future of global higher education,” said Aman Singh and Sasidhar Sista, cofounders, GradRight.