Grandeur marks end of Telangana’s floral fest ‘Bathukamma’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:46 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

The last day of the floral festival of Telangana, Saddula Bathukamma, was celebrated on a grand scale in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The last day of the floral festival of Telangana, Saddula Bathukamma, was celebrated on a grand scale in Hyderabad. Over 5,000 women from across Hyderabad and outskirts turned up in their traditional best at LB Stadium to participate in the Saddula Bathukamma event on Monday.

Women decorated the Bathukamma pots with seasonal flowers and filled them with offerings for the goddess and headed to the Hussain Sagar in a procession. Later, the Bathukamma pots were immersed, amidst songs that invoked the blessings of the Goddess. The State government made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of processions/rallies.

Women thronged Saddula Bathukamma events organised in colonies and gated communities, which were decked up with flowers and lights. Renowned artistes from across the State were roped in to perform cultural programmes while women participated in the Bathukamma rituals.

A huge Saddula Bathukamma event was organised near the noted Ramalayam temple in Kukatpally. Over 4,000 women from the nearby colonies gathered and performed Saddula Bathukamma and celebrated the floral festival of Telangana