Grasp current affairs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:11 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Which of the following countries organised the IBSA Tourism Ministers’ meeting in August 2021?

A.Brazil B. Australia C. South Africa D. India

Ans: D

Explanation: India organised the IBSA (India, Brazil and South Africa) Tourism Ministers’ meeting. union Minister for Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism of the Federative Republic of Brazil, H.E. Gilson Machado Neto and the Deputy Minister of Tourism of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Fish Amos Mahlalela, met through video-conferencing under India’s IBSA Chairship.

Consider the following statements regarding the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO):

i. The meeting was chaired by the President of Russia

ii. Sri Lanka became a full member of SCO

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A. i only B. ii only C. both i and ii D. neither i nor ii

Ans: D

Explanation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated virtually in the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) and through video-message in the Joint SCO-CSTO Outreach Session on Afghanistan. It was held on September 17, 2021, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. It was chaired by Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presented Kaushalacharya Awards 2021 to how many skill trainers?

A. 51 B. 21 C. 41 D. 31

Ans: C

Explanation: union Education Minister and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presented Kaushalacharya Awards 2021 to 41 skill trainers for their exemplary contribution to the skill ecosystem.

Consider the following statements regarding the 15th edition of joint military training exercise ‘Surya Kiran’:

i. It was held between India and Nepal

ii. It was held at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A. i only B. ii only C. Both i and ii D. Neither i nor ii

Ans: C

Explanation: The 15th edition of Indo-Nepal joint military training exercise ‘Surya Kiran’ between Indian Army and Nepali Army conducted from September 20, 2021, to October3, 2021, at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

With which countries, the United States has announced a new trilateral security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region?

A. United Kingdom and India

B. United Kingdom and Japan

C. United Kingdom and Australia

D. United Kingdom and France

Ans: C

Explanation: The US, UK and Australia have announced the formation of AUKUS – a new trilateral security partnership for the Indo-Pacific region. It was announced in a joint address by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and US President Joe Biden with a vision for a safer and more secure Indo-Pacific.

Who is the head of the committee constituted by the Ministry of Defence for a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC)?

A. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore B. Anand Mahindra C. MS Dhoni D. Baijayant Panda

Ans: D

Explanation: The Ministry of Defence constituted a 15-member high-level expert committee for a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). The committee was chaired by former Member of Parliament (MP) Baijayant Panda and included former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, industrialist Anand Mahindra and former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

TS BC Employability Skill Development & Training Centre