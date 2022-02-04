Gravton Motors to set up Rs 150-crore unit in Telangana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based EV maker Gravton Motors, which developed an electric bike under the brand Quanta, is planning to set up a greenfield unit in Telangana with an investment of Rs 150 crore by the end of 2022, with a potential to create about 3,000 direct and indirect jobs in the State in the next two years.

The company, which is part of T-Hub’s sixth edition of Lab32 programme and third edition of T-Angel programme, currently operates a unit in Cherlapally where it can make 48,000 units per year. Gravton is planning to roll out the first batch of its vehicles by May this year. It currently employs about 300 people directly and indirectly.

Gravton Motors founder & CEO Parshuram Paka told Telangana Today, “We are scouting for a suitable location in and around Hyderabad for our new facility. We will be investing Rs 150 crore towards this facility, which will be through a mix of internal and external funding. The new facility will have a capacity to make 3,00,000 units per year.”

“To be closer to the market, we will set up 36 dealerships in south India. Our core differentiator is that we are one of the very few companies, which have developed power electronics indigenously. We are continuously investing and engaging in research and development. Quanta, which is priced at Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom) is 100 per cent designed, engineered and manufactured in India,” he informed.

The company’s electric bike covered 4,011 kms from Kanyakumari to Khardung La (Ladakh) – K2K Ride in the shortest time without stopping for charging. As the industry’s first, with this achievement Gravton entered the Asia Book of Records and achieved the K2K feat which was so far possible only by very few petrol-powered vehicles.

The K2K ride was flagged off from Kanyakumari on September 13, 2021, covering a distance of 4011.9 km and concluded on September 20, 2021, at Khardung La within 164 hours and 30 minutes (6.5 days). The team drove the bike non-stop from Kanyakumari to Manali, traversing 3400 kilometers and resting overnight in Manali to acclimate.

Quanta sailed through rough terrains seamlessly and no issues were observed nor the reduction in performance, as the Quanta’s thermal management Systems was designed to perform optimally at such low temperatures of Ladakh.

